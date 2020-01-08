Maumee adds "victim service officer" to police force

Maumee's police department now has a "victim service officer." This comes after Melissa Shoop's estranged boyfriend shot and killed her in the fall, before killing himself.

While the chief of police says that's not the reason for this new position, it certainly reinforces why it's needed.

Maumee's top cop says having an officer dedicated to help victims go through the court system and deal with the significant trauma that comes after crime is unique in law enforcement, but necessary.

After a criminal investigation is complete, Maumee chief of police David Tullis says often a suspect is arrested, but the victim can be forgotten in the process.

"There's a lot of physiological, psychological, emotional damage done to the victim and it's almost like they get re-victimized again," said Chief Tullis.

That's what he hopes to change by making patrolman Cory Henson a "victim service officer." He's been on the new job since January 2.

"In this one week I've been doing it, not even a full week, there have been multiple times I've put my hand out and people have reached out for what they need, and I didn't think it happen that quick," said Henson.

His role is to be an ally for all types of victims by offering crime prevention tops, directing them to county and state resources, helping them apply for compensation and find proper counseling while navigating the court system.

"The important thing is they realize we're going to be here with them the entire step of the way. They're not going to go through it alone. I know it's scary," said Henson.

These services also extend to family's of victims.

"I'm thrilled, really I am that the chief is putting this officer in place," said Melanie Shoop.

Melanie Shoop says her daughter, Melissa, was a domestic violence victim for years. Her abuser had more than one charge against him, even a restraining order and warrants. But that didn't stop John Paul Below from murdering the mother of two young girls and then turning the gun on himself in October.

Melanie wishes officer Henson's position existed before that tragedy, but her hope now is he can help someone else. The Shoops did get assistance from a court advocate, even though there was no court case because the suspect died in the incident.

"I think there's a lot of holes in the system that need to be worked on. I mean this is a first step, obviously getting an officer, but there are other things. I mean he did threaten her if she would go to court when she would file other domestic violence charges and she'd be afraid to go," said Melanie.

The goal is to reduce that fear and empower victims.

"Our police aren't just there to arrest you and convict you. They're there also to help the victims," said Maumee mayor Rich Carr.

"It will show the citizens that our police department is doing everything we can to help them out," said Chief Tullis.

Wednesday, officer Henson gave a domestic violence victim a ride to court. He says that she told him she wouldn't have gone otherwise. The officer feels he is already making a major impact by giving victims confidence and guidance.