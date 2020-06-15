Maumee city council votes to layoff two paramedics instead of six

MAUMEE - Monday evening Maumee city council voted to layoff two paramedics as compared to the six that were scheduled to be laid off on July 6th, 2020.

The reduction in lay offs stems from negotiations with two other unions - the service and police divisions of Maumee.

It is council's intention to find a way to keep the two currently laid off employees on board through the federal CARES Act. However, money from that fund cannot be used solely on wages. Mayor Richard Carr said council will have to examine the terminology in the Act to see if that can be possible.