Maumee eyes cuts over projected $2M - $3M shortfall

Cuts could be on the way to the city of Maumee.

Mayor Richard Carr tells 13abc he issued an executive order that outlined the possible elimination of several positions.

However, the mayor explained that order was sent to unions, including police and fire, to create a dialogue about where future reductions in staffing could be made.

It's not, as he pointed out, a done deal.

"We're projecting that this is going to cost us between $2M to $3M because of COVID-19," Mayor Carr told 13abc during a brief phone conversation Saturday morning.

The mayor said any cuts to staffing levels could be made through attrition, retirements, or the elimination of positions. At this point, he said the city is exploring options and awaiting recommendations from union leadership.

Mayor Carr said he expects to hear possible solutions to the projected budget shortfall from union leaders in roughly one week.