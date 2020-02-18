Maumee man arrested for allegedly making threats on social media

A 22-year-old Maumee man was arrested earlier this month after law enforcement officials say he threatened an attack on an Illinois town.

Ryan Gagnet was charged with interstate communication of a threat to injure on February 10. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Gagnet is accused of making a post on social media threatening to commit a mass shooting in Shorewood, Illinois.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI, working with the Chicago Field Office, along with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and the Shorewood and Maumee Police Departments, conducted an investigation during which they brought Gagnet in for questioning. According to the FBI, Gagnet admitted to telling people on social media that "there may be a mass shooting at some point" and that he just wanted to see their frightened reactions.

“Any post that threatens the lives of others will receive a prompt law enforcement response," says Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith. "Citizens need to be able to go about their everyday lives without the fear of being a victim of a mass shooting. Law enforcement will continue to collaborate and utilize all necessary resources to protect others, it is our number one priority.”

“Every person in this country deserves to feel safe in their community,” said United States Attorney Justin Herdman. “Any alleged threat to conduct a mass shooting will result in swift law enforcement action and appropriate federal charges.”