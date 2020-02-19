Maumee police, fire encouraging blood donations with Battle of the Badges

It's a fun competition between the fire and police departments in Maumee, but the results can help save multiple lives.

Maumee Police Chief Dave Tullis, right, Angie O'Brien with the American Red Cross, and Maumee Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski pose with the Maumee Battle of the Badges trophy.

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is happening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Maumee Council Chambers, 400 Conant St. The winning side will take home the Battle of the Badges trophy, along with bragging rights.

If you're interested in donating blood, register online at the Red Cross website with the sponsor code MAUMEEBATTLE or call 800-RED-CROSS.