Maurice Clarett talks about returning from incarceration

Former Ohio State University football star Maurice Clarett spoke to individuals returning home from prison.

He gave advice and discussed real life challenges to successfully reentering society.

Maurice Clarett led OSU to a National Championship in 2002.

After being kicked out of OSU and getting cut by the Denver Broncos during a comeback attempt, Clarett says his life spiraled out of control.

Drug, alcohol, and depression led him back to life in the streets and he was eventually convicted of armed robbery. He served three years at the Toledo Ohio Correctional Institute.

Tuesday he returned to Toledo to speak to participants in the STAR Reentry Program.

