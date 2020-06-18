Mayflies starting to arrive on Lake Erie shoreline

Mayflies, fishflies, Junebugs, even "Canadian soldiers" in a few circles... call them by any name, they're still as numerous and nauseating as ever.

In a year where some have quipped that "all that's missing is a swarm of locusts", Lake Erie is set to provide its own annual insect invasion a little earlier than usual.

"Last year was a bit cooler at this point", explains Dr. Thomas Bridgeman, director at UT's Lake Erie Center. "The mayflies emerged around June 25th or so. This year, since it's a bit warmer in the lake, maybe they'll emerge 3 or 4 days, up to a week earlier."

Swarms have already been showing up on radar for the last few days -- particularly near Monroe County -- with more reports elsewhere in Ohio, including Maumee Bay State Park. Their onshore numbers are low for now, but will likely skyrocket as usual within the next two weeks.

Dr. Bridgeman explains the life cycle of these pesky facts of Lake Erie life: "Mayflies actually live most of their lives in the sediment on the bottom of the lake -- they're there for almost 2 years before they emerge to the surface and fly off to the shoreline. The warmer the lake becomes, the sooner they will emerge -- not just on a particular day, but sort of the average warmth over the spring season.

"Their range is probably only a dozen miles or so, and they're not going to keep flying much further beyond the shoreline. They're there to do one thing, and one thing only: reproduce, and get back to the lake. They lay their eggs in the lake, so they don't want to be too far inland so they can deposit their eggs."

There's some evidence that overall numbers of mayflies may have decreased in the last 5-10 years, based mostly off of radar studies -- though Dr. Bridgeman reserves some skepticism at the results, stating "I think there haven't been enough years yet for radar studies -- it's too early to tell whether it's a serious decline or just a few years down, then coming back up again."

Heavier swarms can be a good indicator of a healthier lake -- suggesting the oxygen levels at the lake floor are high enough to sustain the mayflies -- though if one goes off their own experience on the coastline, they still wouldn't gain a clear picture.

"It's very hard to judge the swarm by what you see in your backyard," says Dr. Bridgeman, "because mayflies are not very good fliers, and they'll be carried wherever the wind takes them. If it seems like it's a low year on the Ohio shoreline, it might be a big year on the Canadian shoreline since it might go one way or the other."

Wind direction and swarm size aside, there's always a good rule of thumb to ensure you don't wake up to a B-horror movie outside -- or, at least slightly less of one.

"You definitely want to turn off your lights at night. At the Lake Erie Center, we turn off our outside lights at the shoreline so we don't have piles under our windows."

A familiar, though largely unwelcome sight for humans -- but a windfall of food for the birds.