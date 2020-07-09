Toledo Mayor: Four charged council members will resign or face suspension proceedings

Four Toledo city council members facing federal charges of bribery and extortion could soon find themselves suspended from their duties if they do not voluntarily choose to resign.

In the statement issued Thursday, Wade Kapszukiewicz renewed his call for Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley to resign following their arrests under accusations from the FBI that they received money in exchange for their votes in council meetings.

In the statement, the mayor said that, should they not choose to resign from their positions, he will ask Ohio Attorney General David Yost to being the process to suspend them pending the results of those legal proceedings.

The mayor is giving them until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12 to resign or he will ask AG Yost to begin that process. The mayor says the Attorney General has already agreed that it is the correct form of action for them to take. The Attorney General's office confirmed the mayor's statement.

Kapszukiewicz then signaled that council business will continue as usual, since the four members will have either resigned or their suspension process had begun.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's full statement: