Toledo Mayor: Four charged council members will resign or face suspension proceedings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four Toledo city council members facing federal charges of bribery and extortion could soon find themselves suspended from their duties if they do not voluntarily choose to resign.
In the statement issued Thursday, Wade Kapszukiewicz renewed his call for Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley to resign following their arrests under accusations from the FBI that they received money in exchange for their votes in council meetings.
In the statement, the mayor said that, should they not choose to resign from their positions, he will ask Ohio Attorney General David Yost to being the process to suspend them pending the results of those legal proceedings.
The mayor is giving them until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12 to resign or he will ask AG Yost to begin that process. The mayor says the Attorney General has already agreed that it is the correct form of action for them to take. The Attorney General's office confirmed the mayor's statement.
Kapszukiewicz then signaled that council business will continue as usual, since the four members will have either resigned or their suspension process had begun.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's full statement:
“The arrest of four members of Toledo City Council by the FBI has not only outraged Toledoans who expect their elected officials to hold themselves to the highest of ethical standards, but as we learned earlier this week, it has also made it impossible to conduct the business of the city.
Honest and effective government is always important, but in a year that has brought unprecedented challenges to communities throughout our country, the ability to conduct the people’s business without delay is essential.
We need to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the economic hardships and budget shortfalls it has caused. We need to continue to promote effective policing policies at a time when many of our citizens have taken to the streets to call for change and reform. And we need to devote resources to strengthening our economy, providing basic services, and investing in our neighborhoods.
None of this important work can be accomplished if the four arrested members of Council continue to act as though nothing is wrong or nothing has changed.
As a result, I am repeating my call for these members to resign. Should they not resign by 6 pm Sunday, July 12th, I will formally ask Ohio Attorney General David Yost to exercise his power under ORC 3.16 to begin the process of suspending the members from City Council, pending the results of their legal proceedings.
I spoke with Mr. Yost today, and he and I are in agreement that this is the wisest course of action.
Therefore, beginning Monday July 13th, either because the four members of Council have resigned or because the process for their suspension will have begun, Toledo City Council will be able to conduct its normal business and carry out the work of the citizens of Toledo.”