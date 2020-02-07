Register now for the Mayor D. Michael Collins Blood Drive

TOLEDO (WTVG) - The annual Mayor D. Michael Collins Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Toledo Police Patrolman's Association union hall, 1947 Franklin Ave.

The blood drive honors the memory of Mayor Collins, who died in 2015.

Donors can register at the Red Cross website.

 