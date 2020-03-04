Mayor Kapszukiewicz reacts to Issue One opposition

A big ticket item on the ballot locally is Issue One.

If it passes - the mayor says the majority of the new money raised by the increased income tax will go to fix Toledo roads.

Issue One is arguably the biggest initiative in Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's tenure so far. He says the groups opposing the levy care more about politics than the progress of our community.

Mayor Kapszukiewicz says he's confident Issue One will pass.

"Potholes are not partisan," Kapszukiewicz said.

Fixing Toledo's streets is his promise, but not everyone is buying into the idea.

One group is making its stance known, by declaring opposition, is the Lucas County Young Republicans.

"We see a tax increase proposal that is being sold as for roads when the vast majority of it goes to other pet projects," Josh Culling of the Young Republicans said.

13abc read this quote directly to the mayor and he calls the Young Republicans liars who want to keep the status quo.

"These quotes are obviously untrue and no serious person believes them. I don't even know if they believe them. What they're trying to do is trick you, and so far they're succeeding," Kapszukiewicz said.

Both the Toledo Chamber of Commerce and the Toledo Area Small Business Association also do not endorse Issue One.

The organizations told 13abc they agree expanding access to Pre-K and improving Toledo's infrastructure are important.

But in a statement released to 13abc Brian Dicken, Vice President, Advocacy and Public Policy Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce said:

The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Toledo Area Small Business Association (TASBA) agree that expanding access to pre-K opportunities and addressing needed infrastructure improvements are important ways to create regional growth and economic stability. Together the Chamber and TASBA are the voice of more than 2,300 businesses in the region. Any proposed tax increase should focus on infrastructure needs, expanding job opportunities, increasing wages, promoting business development and attraction, and retaining our young people. It should also be accompanied by efforts to ensure the transparency of City spending and to encourage additional opportunities to create efficiencies in operations. These are the types of efforts that will gain not only the Chamber and TASBA’s support but also strengthen our community and ensure long-term success. After significant discussion and research, the Chamber and TASBA boards voted not to support the City of Toledo’s income tax increase request that will appear on the March 17 ballot. Unfortunately, the tax increase lacks the needed certainty for the dedication of new revenue for the proposed pre-K and infrastructure initiatives. The Chamber and TASBA would welcome the chance to work with the Mayor and City Council to develop a plan that addresses the needs of our community and creates a sound foundation on which those efforts will be successful.

13abc read this statement to him and he called it "old news".

"I think both of these groups fall in the category of extremist political groups that don't really deserve the attention they're getting. But I understand it's close to an election,and now it's time to start lying and saying crazy things and they can continue to do that," Kapszukiewicz said.

Voters will decide on March 17th.