Mayor, community leaders discuss death of George Floyd and its effect in Toledo

Days after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, people across the country are hurting, including in Toledo.

"We're saying, 'No more!' Enough is enough," Reggie Williams of the Frederick Douglass Community Association said. "It's hard to see that—that people will want us to be dead."

On the steps of the Safety Building, leaders from around the city's African-American community came together on Friday to speak out about Floyd's death at the alleged hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

"We're not tolerating it no more and there needs to be some action done right now, and we're no longer waiting," Toledo activist Albert Earl said.

Mayor Wade Kapsukiewicz calling on pastors, activists, civil rights leaders and others to discuss how the situation hundreds of miles away has an impact in Toledo.

"We will never find the solution if we don't talk to one another," Kapsukiewicz said.

The mayor telling the media he heard the concerns, sadness, and frustration of those in the city's Black community.

"What happened was wrong on every level," Kapsukiewicz said of George Floyd's death.

Police Chief George Kral also sounded off on the matter as some called for a more diverse and better trained force.

"That didn't have to happen, and that's not indicative of police work across the country," Kral said. "That officer should have been arrested that night, in my opinion."

Now as many plan to protest the events in Minnesota, Toledo leaders are asking everyone to do so safely.

"Change needs to happen, but it can happen in the context of peaceful protests," Kapsukiewicz said.

“No one in this community wants to see businesses burned down, people hurt, tear gas—we don’t want that," added Kral.

The words of caution come as many plan to use the experience as a way to express strong emotions over George Floyd's death.

"It's time," Williams said. "Enough is enough and justice must be served."

At least two protests are planned in Toledo on Saturday, including one at the Safety Building off Erie Street.