McDonald's makes for the perfect wedding photo location for Ohio couple

The McDonald's on Holland-Sylvania made for the perfect backdrop for one NW Ohio couple.

I’ve been dreaming of going to McDonald’s on my wedding day since high school. Truly one of my favorite life moments pic.twitter.com/lL4cw18Y1o — Madison (@MadiFontana) December 18, 2019

Lucas and Madison Widner tied the knot back in September.

Madison shared her experience with us via email:

So I’ve been in love with McDonald’s since I was a kid and I always used to talk about how great I thought it would be to go to McDonald’s in my wedding dress one day. Our wedding was on September 21st and when we were planning our photos with Jenny Benz our photographer, I knew McDonald’s had to be a place that we went. Going to McDonald’s for our pictures was the only place that I needed to be sure that we made it too. We had so much fun while we were there taking pictures. A few people driving by honked at us and so of course we laughed and waved to them. While we were outside taking pictures our wedding party went inside to grab something to eat and the workers were begging for the bridesmaids and groomsmen to get us inside so that they could see us. We had a blast there eating and spending time with our friends in our wedding attire! When I told my husband that I wanted to take pictures at McDonald’s I think that he may have thought I was joking at first. He knows how much I love McDonald’s so he was happy to go along with whatever I wanted to do on our wedding day. He was a little surprised by the fact that I actually asked our photographer to go to McDonald’s though.

