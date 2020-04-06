McDonald’s offers free coffee to first responders

Healthcare workers, government officials, police officers and firefighters with valid ID or uniform will receive one free any size Premium Roast Coffee at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio.

“The offer is a small token of gratitude to the men and women on the frontlines. Attached is an image if you would like to use,” McDonald’s said.

The offer will be valid at participating restaurants across Ohio, including Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Lima, Dayton, Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown.

Starbucks is also trying to help first responders get up and running in the morning as they deal with the coronavirus crisis with a free coffee.

