Meal prep business launches during lockdown

Meals prepped and delivered to your door may sound like a business model geared toward the pandemic. For one local entrepreneur, it started as a side gig for co-workers who wanted healthy lunches.

Emily Thebolt created "Prepped and Plated" as a small business. It launched in southeastern Michigan two weeks before the state went into a lockdown with a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

However, "Prepped and Plated" is considered an essential service, and the idea of meals delivered to your door is catching on during COVID-19.

“Right now, I’m doing a lot of stuff that will hold for a long time," explained Thebolt. "I want to make sure you can have it through the entire week. Before, I was doing salads and things like that, but yes, through the quarantine, I’ve been trying to do stuff that is a little bit more heavy and will last you through the entire week.”

Her business works out of a commercial kitchen and serves clients in Lenawee, Monroe, and Washtenaw Counties.