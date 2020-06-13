Meat market loses $73K in merchandise to fraud

$73,644.75.

That's the total value of merchandise stolen over the course of one month at Ali's Market, 3240 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo.

According to documents from Toledo Police, the market was defrauded by two people using credit and debit cards during the month of May. It's not clear whether the cards were stolen, forgeries, or otherwise useless.

However, investigators are now listing the loss as a Grand Theft.

The Toledo Police Crime Log includes the notes:

"2 unk suspects used credit /debit cards making purchases of $73,644.75 of merchandise. Occurred: 5/2 x 6/1/20"

The complaint was registered as an official police investigation Friday, June 12, 2020. No word on the type of merchandise purchased.

