Meet Keira Miner: The little girl that will lead the Promedica Tree Lighting at Promenade Park

She's one of the bravest little girls you will ever meet.

In 2017 Keira Miner was diagnosed with mucopolysaccharidosis type 6.

She's the only little girl in the state of Ohio battling this disease.

There is no cure.

"She is so special," her father, Josh Miner said, while holding back tears. "She fights so hard."

MPS 6 effects one in 2 million births in this country.

"Her body is missing an enzyme that is responsible for breaking down the cellular waste inside her body," her mother, Katie Miner said. "It gets stored up in her muscles and tissues,organs and joints you name it."

Once a week Keira visits Promedica Toledo Children's Hospital to get an infusion to make up for that missing enzyme.

This Friday she had her 100th infusion.

On Friday she will lead the Promedica Tree Lighting at Promenade Park.

"I think its going to give her an opportunity to let people know who she is, what she has and that she might be rare but she is special. She is here and she is a fighter."