Meijer announces expanded hours

As other businesses begin to reopen, Meijer announced it is expanding store hours beginning Friday.

New store hours are:

• Meijer stores will close overnight at midnight local time, beginning Friday, and will open each morning at 6 a.m. local time.

• Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

• Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

• Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered age 60 and older.