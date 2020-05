Memorial Day festivities in Perrysburg have been canceled.

The American Legion Post 28 has canceled the Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Meigs, and the City of Perrysburg has canceled the Memorial Day Parade.

According to a press release, Post 28 will place American flags at the graves of community veterans on Saturday, May 16. For those wishing to help, please meet at Fort Meigs Cemetery at 10 a.m.