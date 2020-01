Today marks six years since two Toledo Firefighters lost heir lives in the line of duty.

Privates Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machcinski died while battling an apartment fire on Magnolia Street on January 26, 2014.

Investigators later ruled the cause of that fire to be arson.

The community is invited to honor the lives of Mchcinski and Dickman during a special mass held at 10:00 AM at The Historic Church of St. Patrick on Avondale.

People of all faiths are invited to attend.