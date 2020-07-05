Memorial service Tuesday for slain Toledo Police officer

Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia will be honored and laid to rest on Tuesday.

According to Imam Ali Mosque, in Whiteford Center, Michigan, a memorial and funeral service will be held at John F. Savage Arena on the campus of the University of Toledo.

The ceremony and memorial service is scheduled to start at 10 A.M. followed by a burial procession at noon to Officer Dia's final resting place at Toledo Memorial Cemetery on Monroe Street in Sylvania.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the service at Savage Arena will be limited to members of the Dia family, members of their faith-based community, police officers and firefighters.

A plan to livestream the service for the public is pending.

Ofc. Dia was shot and killed while responding to a call of an intoxicated person in the Home Depot parking lot. The suspect was found dead in the woods nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

