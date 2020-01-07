Men solicit Kroger customers/workers to straw purchase cell phones

A woman reported to police Friday morning that several men tried to lure her into a Jeep in the Kroger parking lot on Monroe near Secor.

35-year-old Crystal Echols said the men were in a jeep parked in front of the store and held up a roll of $100 bills, asking her if she wanted to make " a lot of money."

Echols told police that the doors on the jeep began to open so she ran into the store to get help.

The people in the jeep drove off. Police say surveillance video shows several people in the jeep.

Officers say the men in the jeep called numerous people over to the vehicle. Some were Kroger employees who told officers the men wanted them to go into Best Buy and purchase cell phones for them with cash.

Echols says no matter what they we're doing, it isn’t safe. Officers were not able to identify the license plate on the suspect's jeep.

