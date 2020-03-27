Mercy Health builds device to sanitize personal protective equipment for first responders

It's called the Covidnator. If you haven't heard of it, don't worry. It didn't even exist a week ago. Now, it's a piece of equipment vital to the fight against COVID-19.

If a piece of equipment is suspected of having come into contact with someone or some area with COVID-19, that equipment is placed inside the machine which uses UV rays to disinfect it. With personal protective equipment in short supply, it's important for first responders to have access to something that can extend the life of their gear.

"We have smaller departments that may have one box of masks, and that's all they'd need in normal times. We're not in normal times," says Dr. Nicholas Sauber, Regional EMS Director. "The question is what are we going to do with these. If we were going to throw them away like normal times, like single patient contact, we're going to be out in a week."

The process takes about five minutes right now, after which the gear is ready to take back out in the field. That includes equipment like goggles, masks, and gloves, which experts believe are some of the most suseptible to contamination.

Any first responders making a run to Mercy Health Saint Vincent's Medical Center can use it.

"It's something we have to do," says Dr. Stephen Zohn. "We have a crisis. This is folks in the E.D., the EMS, they're our family. We've got to protect our own."

The technology is pretty unprecedented and more sanitary than traditional washing, and it's so new -- and people are working so fluidly -- that Dr. Sauber says some of the pieces that make up the machine were found on Amazon. It's all the keep people safe stretch resources as far as possible.