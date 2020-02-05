Mercy Health may go out-of-network for Cigna

When you're in the hospital, the last thing you want to think about is how much it will cost.

Cigna is sending a message to its customers: That cost could be going up if the insurance provider does not reach a deal with Mercy Health System.

In a letter to customers in the Toledo area, Cigna states, " ... starting March 1, 2020, Mercy Health System may leave the network. If that happens, they would no longer be in-network, and you may pay more to get care from this hospital."

The letter goes on to list local Mercy Health Hospitals that may soon become out-of-network for Cigna:

Mercy Health - Mercy Children's Hospital

Mercy Health - Defiance Hospital

Mercy Health - Mercy Willard Hospital

Mercy Health - Perrysburg Hospital

Mercy Health - St. Anne Hospital

Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital

Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center

Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital

It also offers a list of alternate in-network hospitals for Cigna customers to use, including ProMedica Toledo Hospital, ProMedica Toledo's Children's Hospital, University of Toledo Medical Center, ProMedica Bay Park Community Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Hospital, Paulding County Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, Fostoria Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Fisher Titus Medical, Medcentral Shelby Hospital, Bellevue Hospital, and Community Hospital & Wellness Centers.

If Mercy Health does go out-of-network, Cigna estimates its customers who get service at the health system's hospitals would pay:

- Your plan's out-of-network benefit rate.

- Any charges not covered by your plan.

- 100% of the cost (if your plan doesn't have an out-of-network benefit).

The letter adds, "However, emergency care services would be covered at the in-network level under yout plan's emergency room coverage."

In response, Mercy Health sent 13abc this statement:

"Mercy Health remains committed to the health and wellbeing of our community. As our promise of making healthcare easier continues to be at the forefront of all we do, we continue to work with third-party insurers such as Cigna to ensure that patients have access to the highest quality, most compassionate care available at a cost that is affordable.

Mercy Health has been working diligently with Cigna to renew a contract for 2020, however at this point has not yet been able to reach an agreement. As such, Mercy Health patients may have received a letter from Cigna stating that Mercy Health will no longer be in network as of February 29, 2020.

Mercy Health is committed to keeping our patients at the center of all we do and remains in active negotiations with Cigna to reach a long-term agreement.

Patients can contact the Mercy Health Physicians Customer Service department at 844-935-5447 if they have any questions."