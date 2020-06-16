Mercy Health outlines concerns about UTMC deal

Mercy Health is not bidding to partner or purchase the University of Toledo Medical Center. But the president of Mercy Health North has written a letter to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

In that letter president Bob Baxter worries that because of the academic affiliation with ProMedica, the community is at risk of losing a hospital that provides services to the poor and undeserved.

Baxter says Mercy Health explored the bid but the academic affiliation made it near impossible to come up with a viable deal.

"We felt like what the community was looking for was a University of Toledo Medical Center that was what UTMC had been historically. We didn't see a pathway toward returning UTMC to what it had historically been able to offer the community,” said Baxter.

The state would need to sign off on any sale of the property since it's a state owned hospital.

