Mercy, ProMedica team up for Nurse COVID-19 Hotline

Mercy Health and ProMedica are joining to operate their Nurse COVID-19 hotlines beginning Friday. The hotlines are available to answer medical questions related to the virus.

Phone lines will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The hotline is in cooperation with the Northwest Ohio Healthcare Emergency Management Coalition and Lucas County Emergency Operations Center.

The hotline phone numbers are 419-251-4000 (English only) and 419-291-5355 (multilingual). After hours and weekend callers may leave a message, and their calls will be returned on the next business day.

The Ohio Department of Health also operates a COVID-19 hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

