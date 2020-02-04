Messy Thursday AM Possible

The biggest weather concern this week is Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The current storm track puts northwest Ohio in a good spot for mixed precipitation. The storm will bring the area a cloudy sky on Wednesday. Snow is possible starting after 7pm. Snow will likely change over to sleet for most during the early morning hours on Thursday. Sleet will likely change to a brief period of freezing rain as well leading to a thin glaze of ice accumulation. The storm is expected to move out of the area around mid morning on Thursday.

Hillsdale, Lenawee, northern Monroe, and northern Williams Counties have the best chance of seeing all snow with significant accumulations possible. There is also a chance that an ice storm may develop in north central Ohio with more than a quarter inch of ice accumulation. There is a chance these higher ice accumulations clip the southeast part of the area. As with any winter storm, the storm track will play a critical role in the precipitation type and local impact. However, this time around it is even more important. A 50 mile shift south would give most of the area significant snow. A 50 mile shift north would give most of the area significant freezing rain. Stay with the 13abc storm team for the latest.