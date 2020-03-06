Metroparks Meetup: Now and then at Side Cut Metropark

The Maumee River is doing what it does this time of year: flowing faster and higher thanks to meltwater from recent snowfall. Side Cut Metropark has plenty of dry land for parkgoers to enjoy, but last winter provided a much different view.

This natural floodplain is no stranger to seasonal flooding, of course, but a major ice jam caused the popular Metropark to be closed for weeks as they assessed the damage.

"The high water we can deal with... it's the ice and other stuff that makes it challenging," says park services supervisor Bob Heckman. "The river breaks up differently every year, and that way that one had gone, [ice] was locking up in different areas, causing the water to come up."

That took a toll not only on man-made objects, but many natural features as well: "We saw significant scarring on the trees. They still leafed out last year with some life in there, but we are starting to see some die off."

By comparison, this winter has barely seen any ice on the lake, let alone the mighty Maumee -- and that's allowed for good recovery along the shoreline.

"Here we're in March, and we didn't even have a freeze-over of the Maumee River," says Heckman. "Fortunately for us, we haven't seen much extensive damage."

That's good news for at least one local industry. As the river rises, so does anticipation for an estimated 75,000 people to slip on the hip waders and cast the jigs later this month.

"We won't have to have the park closed for any length of time," assures Heckman. "The walleye season can go as planned, fully kicking in near the end of March into April. We've already had a couple of warm days, and that's triggered people into wanting to come out."

With more warm days expected within the next week, prospective fishers will be out enjoying Side Cut Metropark again soon enough.