Metroparks Meetup: Secor Metropark expansion slated for spring 2022

50,000 new trees, 3 miles of new trails, and over 200 new acres of woodland to explore: In just two years' time, the former Spuyten Duyval and Cottonwood Creek golf courses off Central Avenue will make Secor Metropark the third largest in northwest Ohio.

Last week, board members approved the use of the unused land to expand the adjacent Metropark, with full blessing from the courses' former owners.

"The landowners wanted to retire from the golf course business, and approached us several years ago," says Director of Natural Resources Tim Schetter. "They wanted to see it become a park."

One small problem: At the time this was all planned, Metroparks had only just committed to the new Glass City Metropark downtown.

"We didn't have the resources," Schetter recalls, "so we reached out to Western Reserve Land Conservancy. They worked with the landowners to come up with an agreement to acquire the property after we secured all of the grant funding."

That grant funding -- $2.7 million in all -- will not only go toward new trees and trails, but restoring the wetlands and floodplain of Prairie Ditch, part of the Ottawa River Watershed.

As Schetter explains: "There's several hundred acres of farmland up-drainage from us. We'll be capturing all that stormwater and filtering the nutrients through the wetlands we're creating, to improve the health of Lake Erie."

When the project is finished, Secor Metropark will have a total of 836 acres for the public to enjoy: "Nature observation, birdwatching, hiking, trail running... pretty much everything you would expect in a Metropark."

The new addition is slated to be ready by spring 2022. Click here for full details on the expansion, including grants and restoration costs.