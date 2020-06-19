Metroparks Meetup: Virtual "Jazz in the Garden"

The sweet sound of jazz mixed with chirping birds is always a welcome one at Toledo Botanical Garden -- and with so many summer events cancelled this year, it's nice to see one Toledo tradition being kept alive. With cameras rolling and instruments at the ready, they're bringing the music right into your home through the summer.

"People really care about music, and Jazz in the Garden -- these sort of cultural experiences," says Metroparks chief of outreach/experiences Matt Killam. "There are certainly some complications in pulling this off, but everyone's tried to work together to make it as seamless as possible."

In normal years, "Jazz in the Garden" might get over 1000 spectators at a time on Thursdays... though with recent events, they've had to shift gears. Local PBS affiliate WGTE and the Metroparks are recording performances in advance.

"We will publish every one of these concerts starting July 9th on our website at 6:30pm," says Killam. "You can listen to it, watch it at TBG, or in your backyard, or any park of your choosing. We just want people to enjoy it safely and have something to look forward to."

The Chris Buzzelli Quartet was next up on the list when we arrived at the garden Thursday afternoon, They're one of 10 acts in the lineup, and they encourage you to plan a patio party with your neighbors even if you can't be here in person.

"We are about as safe, clean, and natural green space as it gets," offers, Killam, "but we do want to activate them in a way that gets people outside... so this is truly something we get out of bed for.

"The Metroparks have been something people have been able to lean on, and trust to come through with things. We wouldn't dream of having yet another cancellation. We want to bring these things home for people if we can do it safely, and I think we've solved for this one here."

The music will come alive on Thursdays on the Metroparks website starting July 9th, and Sundays at 7pm on WGTE through mid-September.