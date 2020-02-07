Metroparks Meetup: Winter biking at Oak Opening Preserve

Biking is usually more of a warm-weather affair, but while many have hung up their helmets for the season, fresh snow means a fresh opportunity at the Beach Ridge area of Oak Openings Preserve between Whitehouse and Swanton.

"Biking has become a little bit more year-round with the advent of 'fat bikes'", explains outdoor skills interpreter Jake Willing. "Wider tires, bigger tread. They're really good on snow and sand, any loose terrain -- that big wide tire gives you a ton of confidence and control on the ground.

Confidence is key to driving on four wheels, let alone two on fresh powder -- but seasoned riders would rather have the frozen ground over the soggy mess that most of the winter has brought to this point.

"This winter's been a little interesting, with some of the conditions we've had -- sloppier, a little bit wet -- but now that it's frozen and packed, we can actually ride."

Oak Openings has a 12-mile singletrack trail winding across the Lucas/Fulton County line, but for my sake, we opted for a shorter section of it. After a bit of an unsteady start, I somehow managed to emerge unscathed.

For a finale, we decided to take on the FitPark Ride challenge area, which opened back in September... and I was quickly humbled by falling off the first obstacle. (Making snow angels can always be a good alternative to biking in the winter, I suppose.)

For a full map of the trail, visit the Metroparks Toledo website -- or, grab your helmet and your sense of adventure, and see where the trail takes you. Dan Smith, 13abc Action News.