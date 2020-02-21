Metroparks Meetup: Winter hiking at Providence Metropark

Many try to avoid the brisk winter air of northwest Ohio as best as they can, but for some frequent visitors at the Metroparks, it's nothing but a few extra layers and a new opportunity.

Out at Providence Metropark in Grand Rapids, you can't help but take a trek through time. The annual "Wintering the Towpath" 5-mile hike will kick off here on Saturday, so named for the boats which used to be towed by mules along this original section of the Miami and Erie Canal.

Ashley Smith is the manager of outdoor skills for the Metroparks, and when it comes to hiking, she always comes prepared.

"It's one of my favorite things to do," says Smith. "It's one of the easiest things to do... you kind of just dress for the weather and head out."

With 40 pounds of hiking gear on her back -- 45, if the water bottles were filled -- Smith has everything one needs for at least two days in the woods: sleeping bag, clothes, first aid kit... and you can't forget the trail mix. There's even a shovel for properly burying your... well, you know.

Clearly, you don't need all of this for a shorter hike like Saturday's -- but if you'd like to gear up for their Appalachian Trail hike later this year, the Backpacking 101 course is a good start.

"If you're not sure that you're going to like backpacking," offers Smith, "you can borrow one of our packs, one of our sleeping bags, sleep pads, tents, stove, water filters... all you really need to provide is the food and clothes that you wear."

As far as tomorrow's hike goes, there's also an added incentive to join beyond the fact it's only $5... namely, chili, s'mores hot chocolate and beer.

Well-deserved rewards after a long hike through Ohio history.

For more information on hiking and nature walks in the Metroparks, visit their website.