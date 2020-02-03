Metroparks Toledo holding raffle for first reservations at Cannaley Treehouse Village

The new Cannaley Treehouse Village at Oak Openings Preserve are set to open soon, and to help manage demand, Metroparks Toledo is holding a raffle for visitors to be among the first to stay there.

To enter the raffle, follow this link. You'll need to provide your name and information, and Metroparks will randomly select the winners to make paid reservations to stay at Treehouse Village.

Winners will be notified in March 2020.

The Metroparks standard reservation process will then bei n place starting around July 2020.

The Treehouse Village features a six-person treehouse; a four-person treehouse; two two-person treehouses, and three tent/hammock platforms for camping in the trees.

