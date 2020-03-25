Metroparks Toledo provides peace during COVID-19

Metroparks Toledo remain open to the public. There are more than one dozen parks open for hiking and biking across Lucas County. As the nation deals with COVID-19, the Governor is encouraging people to get outside for some fresh air and exercise.

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 there are some changes at the parks, in an effort to protect your health.

All playgrounds are closed and the shelter houses and windows on wildlife are no longer open to the public. The restrooms and drinking fountains are also off limits.

Portable facilities can be found at each park for emergency use but the Metroparks staff are asking you to use the restroom before arriving at the park and to bring your own water bottle.

As for the trails and fields, they are open for walking the dog and other forms of exercise by Metroparks staff is asking each visitor to remember the CDC guidelines and practice social distancing.

"The typical things we do in the Metroparks like walking with friends, petting other people's dogs, that's not good today- it's hard to remember when you are out not fall back into your old routine," says Scott Carpenter, with Metroparks Toledo.

Be mindful to give people space while out walking or running and avoid gathering in large groups.

Each park is open from 7:00 AM until dusk daily and will remain open for the public to use. As a reminder, there are more than one dozen Metroparks across Lucas County so if a park is overcrowded simply visit another location so you have sufficient room to space out.

