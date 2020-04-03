Metroparks Toledo urges social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

On a seemingly rare sunny spring day people in Toledo got out and soaked it all in.

"It's nice to get out and walk a little bit," park-goer Corey Bradley said. "Just enjoy it while we can."

Cooped up for most of the week, Bradley and his crew spent part of Friday wandering Wildwood Metropark. They weren't the only ones, though, as many others hit the trails, tossed a Frisbee or just enjoyed the sun.

In Bradley's group, everyone said they made sure to space out all with coronavirus in mind.

"I've been walking in the grass when people walk by … just trying to stay away from people," Brooke Zachrich said.

While some people are doing their part others are not, and Metroparks Toledo is doing its part to remind everyone as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

"All the things that you've heard about in the grocery store or any place else also applies to a Metropark," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said.

With social distancing rules in place, parking at Wildwood is reduced, signs remind people to stay 6 feet apart and restrooms are closed. While parks are open for now Carpenter say they could close if people disregard the governor's guidance.

"If we have to close park areas or entire parks that's what we'll do to keep people safe," Carpenter said. “Whether they stay open throughout this ordeal is going to depend on how we all behave in the parks.”

With shut downs becoming a real possibility, park-goers like Bradley are asking us all to do our part so everyone can enjoy the outdoors.

"Enjoy it, but be cautious still," Bradley said. "You still got to keep your distance."