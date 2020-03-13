Metroparks open; Programs, rentals halted over Coronavirus

Open to the public: all 16 Metroparks around the Toledo area. However, Metroparks Toledo leaders say that, in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, they're closing all facilities, including rental locations through the end of the month.

According to the the most recent information posted to the Metroparks website:

“The closure includes the Manor House and Visitors’ Center at Wildwood Preserve and all indoor rental facilities throughout the park district. Administrative offices remain open and staffed.”

Scott Carpenter, a spokesman with Metroparks Toledo tells 13abc, "Refunds will be automatic, so you don't have to do anything in order to make that happen. We are also canceling all programming right now. So: closing all facilities and canceling all programming through the end of this month, for now. And then, we will re-assess."

Carpenter says that employees will focus on cleaning duties in restrooms at all parks. He explains, "Restrooms will remain open, we are doubling our efforts to keep our restrooms as sanitary as we can, using all the recommended cleaning chemicals. So we will be at least doubling our usual cleaning routines, triple or more at our busiest sites."

As far as keeping playgrounds sanitary, he tells 13abc, "We will put in extra efforts to keep playgrounds clean. Really though, they turn over so fast with children coming and going. The best advice is to follow the guidelines for handwashing and hand sanitizer."

Hours at all Metroparks are 7:00 AM to dark, every day.