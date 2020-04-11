East Maumee Riverfront getting Metroparks Makeover

For a long time, the conversation around the stretch of land on the East side of the Maumee River has been about potential - what the land could be. Today, Metroparks Toledo is confident that they know what the land will be, and their plan is bold.

"People are familiar with the Metroparks like Wildwood, Pearson, Side Cut. Picture that quality of park with those sorts of amenities all along our Eastside riverfront," says Metroparks Toledo spokesperson Scott Carpenter.

For decades, plans have come and gone for the Marina District. Carpenter says that this time, things are different.

"Nothing ever quite clicked; the timing wasn't right or the project wasn't right. Things are clicking now," says Carpenter.

Today, a new plan was unveiled to transform the riverfront.

"It's really going to increase property values, increase tourism, increase economic development all along that East Toledo stretch, along the waterway, and downtown," says Ignazio Messina, spokesperson for the city of Toledo.

"Phase one which will open this year in Glass City will have a nice building, a sledding hill, a lot of other trails, amenities like a boardwalk stretching over the river a lot of fun stuff for the whole family," says Carpenter.

Also included in the plan is a campground, and an ice skating ribbon, among other amenities.

But how will it all fit?

"Metroparks will seek funding to renovate International Park and take ownership of the park," says Carpenter.

"This is what successful cities do. They take their waterfront, and they use it in great ways to make it accessible to the neighborhoods nearby and businesses," says Messina,

"Let's look at the whole thing as one bright future for the east side, for downtown right across the river, and our whole community," says Carpenter.

The plans for the riverfront extend from the Great Lakes Museum all the way down to I-280.

The first phase of the Glass City Park should be completed by the end of the year, but the entire project should take years to complete.

If you would like to explore the detailed plan, click on the image below:

