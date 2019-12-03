Metzger Marsh Road closing for scheduled repairs

Scheduled road repairs will temporarily close Metzger Marsh Road at the Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area through mid-February.

Repairs will begin Monday, with the road from the main boat ramp to the fishing pier on Lake Erie closing weekly Monday through Thursday. The road will reopen for public access Friday through Sunday.

Access to the main boat ramp will not be affected.

The project includes repairing and rebuilding the shoulder of the road on the canal side. A protective fabric and riprap will be added to prevent future damage from high water.

For more information, call 410-424-5000 or visit wildohio.gov.