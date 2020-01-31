Michigan 911 Out of Service

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office all 911 service throughout the state of Michigan is down right now.

They say the outage is due to a fiber optic update attempt that didn’t go as planned.

People in Monroe County are to call the department’s NON-EMERGENCY NUMBER. That number is (734) 243-7070.

They also say if there is an emergency residents are to go to the nearest fire station. They say emergency personnel is there and ready to assist.

There is no reported ETA on when service will be restored.

THIS JUST IN ---------------

****IMPORTANT **** ALL 9-1-1 LINES ARE CURRENTLY DOWN! TEXT TO 9-1-1 IS WORKING FOR EMERGENCIES

Lenawee County Central Dispatch 9-1-1 lines (as well as 9-1-1 Statewide) is currently down! Please TEXT to 9-1-1

Business lines are also down in Central Dispatch.

We Have deployed Cell phones to Dispatch- Please call one of the following numbers:

517-902-2941

517-902-2561

517-442-5116

517-442-5297

We understand that the issue is being worked on and we will advise when 9-1-1 and business lines are back up!

Sheriff Bevier

