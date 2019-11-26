Michigan AG lays down Lake Erie bet for Ohio AG ahead of The Game

(WTVG) - Big sporting events always bring out wagers between civic leaders in the different locations.

While those bets normally involve different foods, dares or clothing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel definitely took it up a few notches ahead of Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan football game.

"OSU wins and I wear the scarlet and grey for a week," Nessel tweeted at Ohio AG Dave Yost. "Michigan wins and Ohio starts regulating phosphorous run-off into Lake Erie creating deadly toxic algae blooms. Deal???"

Of course, her tweet deals with the toxic algae plaguing the Great Lake that borders both Ohio and Michigan. Some have argued that run-off from farms have amplified the algae problem in the lake.

Not shying away from the original challenge but also being dipolmatic, Yost replied, "In his new role, @GoveMikeDeWine has a robust plan to mitigate runoff feeding the algae into Lake Erie, a vital resource to Buckeyes & Wolverines. But to counter your offer @dananessel, if by some miracle ❌ichigan wins, I'll sing "The Victors" from the 50-yd line at the Shoe. Deal?"

Nessel reluctantly accepted the deal, admitting the long odds facing the Wolverines this weekend. And Toledo even makes an appearance in the deal making.

"Irrespective of the outcome, we are keeping the UP; you still get Toledo," she tweeted.

 