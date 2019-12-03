Michigan FOP asking for public's support in wake of officer shootings

In two weeks, eight police officers were shot in Michigan. Now, a police organization is asking residents to stand with local, county and state police departments.

The Michigan Fraternal Order of Police posted a message to Facebook on Monday morning. As of Tuesday morning, the post had been shared more than 5,800 times.

The post addressses the recent officer-related shootings in Monroe, Detroit, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Of those eight shootings, one officer died. Detroit police corporal Rasheen McClain was shot and killed last month.

In part, the letter reads, "We run towards danger, we stand up, we answer the call."

Many local police departments shared the message on Facebook. The Toledo Police Department posted a message of support for the Kalamazoo officers on social media as well.