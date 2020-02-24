Michigan Meijer stores feature self-service kiosks for vehicle plate renewals

Michigan residents will soon have another option to renew their vehicle license plates and registrations.

According to a news release from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, 28 self-service stations have been placed in Meijer stores across the state.

Residents don't need to have their renewal packet witht hem to renew their registration at a self-service station. Eligible vehicles can be renewed with only the plate number and last four digits of the VIN.

Self-service stations offer renewals for automobiles, motorcycles, and watercraft. The kiosks can print auto and motorcycle tabs, and watercraft tabs are mailed to customers.

The new machines will add numerous driver-related transactions once the Michigan Department of State completes the second portion of its computer system upgrade in March 2021.

The follow Meijer stores have self-service stations available:

• Auburn Hills – 800 Brown Road

• Battle Creek – 2191 Columbia Ave. W

• Battle Creek – 6405 B Drive N

• Belleville – 9701 Belleville Road

• Big Rapids – 15400 Waldron Way

• Cadillac – 8605 34 Road

• Chesterfield – 27255 23 Mile Road

• Clinton Township – 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway

• Commerce Township – 1703 Haggerty Highway

• Detroit – 1301 W. Eight Mile Road

• Detroit – 21431 Grand River Ave.

• Escanaba – 505 N. 26th St.

• Fraser – 34835 Utica Road

• Gaylord – 250 Meijer Drive

• Grand Rapids – 1540 28th St. SE

• Greenville – 606 S. Greenville West Drive

• Kalamazoo – 6660 W. Main St.

• Lincoln Park – 3710 Dix Highway

• Ludington – 3900 W. US-10

• Madison Heights – 1005 E. 13 Mile Road

• Marysville – 205 S. Range Road

• Mount Pleasant – 1015 Pickard St.

• Muskegon – 700 W. Norton Ave.

• Portage – 5121 S. Westnedge Ave.

• Rochester Hills – 3175 S. Rochester Road

• Roseville – 30800 Little Mack Ave.

• Shelby Township – 15055 Hall Road

• Southfield – 28800 Telegraph Road