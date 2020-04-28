Michigan State Treasury providing student loan assistance during COVID-19 crisis

Assistance is available during the COVID-19 pandemic for Michigan residents who have student loans guaranteed by the state, the Department of Treasury announced.

Collection activities on delinquent Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) student loans, made by a financial institution and serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency, will be halted until Sept. 30.

The state Treasury Department has stopped all wage garnishments and offsets to pay outstanding FFELP student loans serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency. Borrowers who are currently in repayment agreements will not be penalized if a payment is missed through Sept. 30.

Individuals who have FFELP loans serviced by the Michigan Guaranty Agency and are encountering repayment issues are encouraged to call 1-800-642-5626. Service representatives can discuss payment options with borrowers.

Some FFELP loans were made by private lenders, and guaranty agencies insured these funds. Since 2010, no new FFELP loans have been issued by the federal government.

To learn more about state student finance programs, go to michigan.gov. More information about the Michigan Guaranty Agency is available at this site.