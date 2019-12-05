Michigan State ex-dean surrenders medical license; ordered to pay fine in Nassar case

The former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine has permanently surrendered his license to practice medicine. According to an announcement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday, William D. Strampel has also been ordered to pay a $35,000 fine following charges against Strampel in the Larry Nassar scandal. Strampel was Nassar's supervisor at MSU when the latter was accused -- and later convicted -- of sexual assault.

“Today’s action by the Disciplinary Subcommittee will ensure that this man will never again use his medical license or his authority to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and/or sexually assault female students – or anyone else, for that matter,” said Nessel. “He wielded both with reckless abandon, tarnishing the college and the profession he was hired to uphold.”

Strampel was dean of the medical school from 2002 until his firing in 2018. His medical license had been suspended by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine back in August after he was convicted on neglect of duty and misconduct charges related to the Nassar case. He was sentenced by Ingham County Circuit Judge Joyce Draganchuk to 11 months in Ingham County Jail on the first count and one year in jail on the other two counts, to be served concurrently.

“While the harm caused by William Strampel cannot be undone," Orlene Hawks, director of the state’s Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs. "I appreciate the hard work of the AG’s Office and the support of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in making sure that his medical license will be permanently surrendered so that he will never be in a position of practicing medicine in Michigan again.”