Michigan absentee voters can re-cast ballots

With one week left before the primary election in Michigan, voters who already cast an absentee ballot have a chance to redo their vote if the candidate they voted for dropped out of the Presidential race.

In fact, according to state law any voter who cast an absentee ballot can make a switch for any reason and re-vote ahead of election day.

It is called "spoiling." According to the Michigan Secretary of State, anyone who cast an absentee ballot in the state is eligible until the day before election day.

Here is how you spoil a ballot:

-Send in a written request to your city or township clerk

-Show up in person at your city or township clerk and request your ballot be "spoiled"

This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail. An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

In the City of Monroe, the elected clerk and treasurer, Michelle LaVoy says they have already had voters coming back and asking to make a change. During the Presidential Primary clerks offices tend to see people swap votes more as the field of candidates narrows.