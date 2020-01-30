Michigan authorities searching for missing mother, 1-year-old daughter

Police in Michigan have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 1-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen leaving their house Sunday evening.

Kyrsten Hayslip, 21, of Newport, Mich., and her daughter, Aubree, were last seen around 6 p.m. on January 26 from their home in the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park.

Krysten told family she was going to babysit overnight for a friend and would be back the next morning.

Krysten and Aubree were last seen getting into a gray passenger car that Krysten said was an "Uber," which was supposed to take her to her friend's house. The mother and daughter never returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.