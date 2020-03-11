Michigan confirms first cases of coronavirus

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Oakland County Health Division and Wayne County Health Department announced Tuesday that two Michigan residents tested presumptive positive for coronavirus COVID-19, the first confirmed cases in the state.

The governor has declared a state of emergency to maximize efforts and assist local governments and officials to slow the spread of the virus.

“We are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and keep Michiganders safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency to harness all of our resources across state government to slow the spread of the virus and protect families. It’s crucial that all Michiganders continue to take preventative measures to lower their risk, and to share this information with their friends, family, and co-workers.”

One of the cases is an adult female from Oakland County with recent international travel, and the other is an adult male from Wayne County with recent domestic travel.

“We are taking the identification of COVID-19 in our state very seriously,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge Michiganders to take precautions to prevent the spread of this virus in our state.”

Local health departments will be working diligently to identify anyone who has come in close contact with these cases and recommend they be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.