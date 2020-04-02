Michigan couple doesn't let coronavirus rain on their wedding day

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has forced countless changes in the lives of citizens. Statewide stay-at-home orders have forced the closure of businesses and a drastic decrease in the number of people allowed to be in one place at one time. All of this means events normally planned for early Spring have come to a screeching halt, including weddings.

Joshua and Ashley Hovde had been planning their big day for two years when coronavirus hit Michigan. With their church and reception venue closed the couple were forced to make a change. Instead of postponing the entire service for an indefinite amount of time, Josh and Ashley decided to keep their wedding date with some major changes.

Gone was the church and the hall, replaced with a living room and a yard on a sunny day. Their 200 person guest list was reduced to just over 10 close family members, their immediate family inside the house and a few extended family members joining through the windows, some donning masks, a reminder of the circumstances forcing the couple to improvise.

"We spent way too much time and effort on this to call it off completely," says Josh. "Why not do it with just our immediate family?"

The whole thing was a family affair, much of it unchanged from their original plan. Ashley's aunt was set to make their wedding cake, which arrived along with her, and a friend was always set to officiate, a change of location failing to interfere with the planned ceremony. Josh's sister became the wedding photographer.

"Roll with the punches," says Ashley, when asked for words of encouragement for other couples facing a similar situation. "Be happy and blessed that you're healthy and happy and able to continue going. I know it's hard but there's a light at the end of the tunnel -- eventually."

"If you get mad about it and upset, you're just leaving a bad taste in your mouth and it's supposed to be a happy day," says Josh. "There's nothing you can do about it. There's nothing you did wrong. Just go with it and enjoy yourselves and have fun."

The couple plans to work with their venue to celebrate their one year anniversary next March, bringing together all the guests who weren't there the first time and giving Ashley the opportunity to wear the dress still hanging in the closet.