Michigan distillers temporarily permitted to produce hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer from a Michigan distiller could be coming near you soon.

On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the stat's licensed distilleries are allowed to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers to help meet demand. Hand sanizter has been hard to come by as demand outpaced supply with the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

“Even in times of crisis, Michiganders have shown their willingness to step up and help each other,” Whitmer said. “I am profoundly grateful for the Michigan distilleries who are putting people before profit and are using their production facilities to make hand sanitizer during this COVID-19 emergency.”

Producing hand sanitizer isn't normally allowed unless a distillery has an industrial manufacturing permit -- which no current Michigan distiller has -- but the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) has relaxed their regulations to allow beverage distillers to make denatured alcohol.

All TTB-permitted distillers may manufacture hand sanitizer products that are comprised of:

• denatured or undenatured ethanol

• glycerol (not less than 1.45% of the finished hand sanitizer product on a volume basis), and

• hydrogen peroxide (not less than 0.125% of the finished hand sanitizer product on a volume basis)