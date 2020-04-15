Michigan expands testing criteria for COVID-10

Michigan is expanding its testing criteria for coronavirus COVID-19 to include individuals with mild symptoms and has published a COVID-19 test site finder here.

Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:

• Hospitalized patients

• Symptomatic healthcare workers

• Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities; Jails or prisons; Homeless shelters; Residential foster care facilities; Other group living setting.

• Patients age 65 and older with symptoms

• Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

• First responders with symptoms

• Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms

• Individuals with mild symptoms.

Michiganders can locate testing sites by inputting their address or selecting state, county and zip. Individuals who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether to be evaluated for testing.

Each coronavirus test provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area. Michiganders should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.