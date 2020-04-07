Michigan extends state of emergency through April 30

The Michigan Legislature approved a resolution Tuesday to extend Michigan’s state of emergency through April 30.

“It is important that we do everything we can to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and I want to thank the health care workers who are helping patients and everyone who is doing their part to protect themselves and others,” said Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ida. “The resolution only extends the governor’s state of emergency declaration to April 30 to match the federal guidelines and continue state efforts to limit the spread of the virus. It does not change the governor’s stay-at-home order.”

On March 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Michigan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the governor requested a 70-day extension of the declaration, but legislators shortened the request by more than half.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 24 extends the governor’s emergency and disaster declaration by 23 days until April 30. It does not require the governor’s signature to take effect.

“The Legislature is the most direct voice of the people, and the governor’s 70-day request was simply too long for the people to not have a say in the actions taken by their government on their behalf,” Zorn said. “This health crisis is rapidly changing. This shorter extension will enable the state to take emergency actions to save lives while also allowing us to review the situation at the end of the month.

“If necessary, we can further extend the declaration. However, we also need to leave open the possibility that things will improve and we can allow Michigan families to get back to work and to their normal lives.”